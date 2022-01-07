FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $237.72 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

