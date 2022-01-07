FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,647 shares of company stock valued at $94,273,434 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

