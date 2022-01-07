FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $331,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

