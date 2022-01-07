FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Boosted by Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.