FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.