Fyooz (FYZ) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $269,393.06 and $120,571.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.