G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel Sells $15,331.45 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson sold 1,445 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $15,331.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

