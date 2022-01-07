GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. GAMB has a market cap of $8.96 million and $184,040.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

