Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.