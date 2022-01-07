Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.