GameCredits (GAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $182,102.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. GameCredits has a market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $182,102.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00318783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,993,421 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

