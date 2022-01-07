GAMEE Hits Market Cap of $24.75 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.44 or 0.07588585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

