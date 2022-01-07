Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Head to Head Contrast

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Garmin alerts:

This table compares Garmin and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.19 billion 6.10 $992.32 million $5.85 22.70 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garmin and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 3 1 2.71 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $155.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Garmin.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 22.85% 20.42% 15.96% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Garmin beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers. The company was found

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.