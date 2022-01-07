GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Increased to C$70.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDIFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of GDIFF opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

