Generac (GNRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/7/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Increasing raw material costs due to the global supply chain disruption hurt Generac’s business. A shortage of essential components and logistic delays are affecting the production and delivery of products. The company operates in a competitive market, facing stiff competition from large diversified industrial firms and smaller generator manufacturers. Research and development expenses to stay ahead in the race for upgraded products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins. Weak demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the pandemic remains another concern. Generac’s products are susceptible to changes in federal and state emissions laws, which could hamper their attractiveness to end users. However, climate change and an aging electrical grid with power outages are spurring growth opportunities for Generac.”

12/21/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $560.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $540.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $561.00 to $471.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GNRC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.55. The stock had a trading volume of 997,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

