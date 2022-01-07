General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $60,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

