General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

GIS stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

