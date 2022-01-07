General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,289,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,148,906 shares.The stock last traded at $64.11 and had previously closed at $61.17.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

