Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 10,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,899,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.