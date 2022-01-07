GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 371,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,803,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,270,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,913,031. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

