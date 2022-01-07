Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by product launches and improved product mix. The firm’s full display mirrors (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to help the firm maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink also offer significant growth opportunities. The firm’s healthy balance sheet and commitment for shareholder value maximization is also praiseworthy. However, the company has slashed its 2H’21 sales guidance amid projected decline in light vehicle production in its primary markets in Q4’21. High commodity and freight costs along with a tough labor market will further dent margins. Soaring operating costs and capex amid new product launches are also clipping the firm’s operating margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.