GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $386,271.62 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,231.00 or 0.99977989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00100864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00315756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006843 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.