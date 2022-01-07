GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $410,462.17 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $410,462.17 and $1,440.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.36 or 1.00025734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00038259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00316785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00093094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007022 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

