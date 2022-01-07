George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. George Weston has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

