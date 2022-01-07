GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GHRS. increased their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $27,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

