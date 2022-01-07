Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

