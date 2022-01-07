Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

