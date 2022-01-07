Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $45.34

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.34, but opened at $50.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 1,458 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

