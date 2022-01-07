GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,588.80 ($21.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,575.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,481.04.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.