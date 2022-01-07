Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.06. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

