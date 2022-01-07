Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 664,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,145. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

