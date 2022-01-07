Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 664,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,145. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.
