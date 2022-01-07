Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 45.2% in December

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter.

