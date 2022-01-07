Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 45.2% in December

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
