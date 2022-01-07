GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GMO Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

GMOYF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. GMO Internet has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.