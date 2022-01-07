GMT Capital Corp Acquires 173,384 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 124.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Gaia were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

