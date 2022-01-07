GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 0.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

