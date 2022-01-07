GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target Lowered to 510.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.57. 366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day moving average of $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

