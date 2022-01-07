Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $13,098,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,411,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,712,000.

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

