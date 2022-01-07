GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.43 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $117,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.