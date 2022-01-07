GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.43 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
