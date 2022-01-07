goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$167.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,200. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.55. goeasy has a one year low of C$91.20 and a one year high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

