Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.17 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.