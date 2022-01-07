GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.84. GoHealth shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 64,506 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.
The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
