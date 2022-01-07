GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.84. GoHealth shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 64,506 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

The stock has a market cap of $917.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

