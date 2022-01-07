Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 1.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 57,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 97,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 198,136 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$122,923.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,331,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,744,356.67. Over the last three months, insiders bought 257,144 shares of company stock valued at $159,068.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.