Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Down 1.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 57,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 97,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
