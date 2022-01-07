Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$4.89. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 34,452 shares.

GSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, NBF cut shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

