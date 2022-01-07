Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

