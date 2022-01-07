Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $300,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

