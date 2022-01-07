Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $470,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

