Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

