Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $65.88.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.