Grace Capital Buys 39,887 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Grace Capital grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 725.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

