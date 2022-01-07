Grace Capital Buys Shares of 9,250 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Grace Capital bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.37 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.