Grace Capital Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Grace Capital grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

